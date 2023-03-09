Alcazar gets 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, priced from Rs 16.74 lakh

Hyundai has launched the Alcazar with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Available in Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O) variants, the car is priced between Rs 16.74 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh ex-showroom.

Available in six and seven-seater variants, Hyundai says the vehicle meets the new RDE standards and is E-20 (petrol with 20% ethanol) fuel ready.

Earlier, Hyundai had started the booking of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque.

The new engine will be mated to six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearboxes.

Along with the new petrol engine, the current diesel engine model will also be on sale. Apart from the engine, minor changes have been made in the vehicle including the front grill.

The vehicle also comes with ISG (idle stop and go) technology and six airbags right from the base variant for safety.