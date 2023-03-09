Thrissur-based robotics startup Inker secures $1.2 million funding

Kochi: Inker Robotics, a Thrissur-based startup founded in 2018 under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has secured $1.2 million (nearly Rs 10 crore) in a pre-series fundraising round headed by AHK Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm.

Inker Robotics heads research and delivery in robotics and futuristic technology education, aimed at creating an impact on the next generation by empowering them with education in emerging technologies. The funding will enable Inker to further enhance its training delivery platform to develop more engaging content in robotics and emerging technology education.

“We believe that our platform with its immersive and engaging approach is an effective way to teach futuristic technology skills to the young generation. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we work to empower the next generation with the skills they need to make them future-ready,” said Rahul Balachandran, founder and MD of Inker Robotics on raising the capital.

The delivery platform – Inkerlearn, is set to create an ecosystem whereby it integrates hardware and content to create an engaging community, with the first product from this platform to be the Inker Robomaker. The idea behind Robomaker is to kindle a scientific temper in young minds, making learning immersive, experiential, and application-based, the company said in a statement.

“We are witnessing the future with the enormous technological changes happening daily. There is a need for creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the youth at a global scale and we strongly believe the Inker has the potential to make a significant impact. We are excited to become a part of Inker’s journey and look forward to leveraging our resources and networks to help Inker grow and reach new heights,” said Harikrishnan C A of AHK Ventures.

Through the new platform, Inker will foster interactions with the learner at both the physical and digital levels through the product. With the startup looking to create a social impact by taking robotics to grassroots levels through its innovative technology, the fund will also be used to drive robotic literacy and awareness among the general public.

“Inker is taking initial steps to create an ecosystem for tech enthusiasts by offering a unique world-class customer experience through its learning journey where the focus is on increasing the scientific temper using experimental learning. We are pleased to partner with AHK Ventures on our journey forward,” added Amith Raman, co-founder & CEO of Inker Robotics.

Inker Robotics owns a 4500 sqft future-ready lab facility in Thrissur for Robotics, AI and emerging technologies. Inker envisions taking Robotics and Emerging Technology Education to all levels – from primary schools to working professionals and aims at bridging the ‘skill gap’ between the existing skills of an aspiring Technocrat and the skill requirements of the industry.

Inker’s Robotics Lab won the award for Best Robo Lab Setup in India, at STEM SUMMIT 2019 held at IIT Delhi in April 2019 and also, the Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) has chosen INKER to be their only state coordinator in Kerala in March 2019 for conducting seminars, workshops and summits across the state.