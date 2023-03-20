Updated Royal Enfield 650 Twins launched with alloys and new colours

Royal Enfield has launched updated models of the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 bikes. The price of the Interceptor starts at Rs 3.03 lakh, with advanced features including alloy wheels. All the new changes add up to a price hike of around Rs 16,000 on the Interceptor.

The price of the new GT model starts at Rs 3.19 lakh. The price hike on the Continental GT is around Rs 14,000. Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 models have been launched as 2023 editions. Both the vehicles get several changes including LED headlamps, new electric switch systems and long-awaited alloy wheels.

The main attraction is the addition of the LED headlamp seen on the Super Meteor. Aluminium switch cubes have also been shared with the Super Meteor. With the vehicle getting 7-spoke alloy wheels, both the vehicles have completely transformed into the 'ultra-luxury' category. The vehicle also got new colours.

The alloy wheels feature new Vredestien Centura ST tubeless tyres on the GT model. However, the Continental GT will continue with Ceat tyres. The newly added USB charging port on the left side of the handlebar is a feature that riders have been asking for ages.

The Interceptor is India's most relied upon vehicle in the middleweight segment for long distance travel. The Interceptor delivers excellent performance both in the city and on the highways. Both the models are powered by 648 cc parallel twin engines. With 47.5 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque, the vehicle is a hot favourite for those who want to travel long distances.