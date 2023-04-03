SBI net banking, UPI outage affect users nationwide

Multiple services of the State Bank of India (SBI) including net banking have been down since Monday morning. Users have reported difficulty in making fund transfers via internet banking, UPI or YONO app.

Many customers took to Twitter to complain that their credit card payments were delayed due to the outage. An error message on the bank's website states that "Something went wrong at the bank's servers. Please retry."

User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST. https://t.co/jchuWT1qKY RT if you're also having problems #StateBankofIndia(SBI)down — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 3, 2023

Downdetector, the website that tracks outages globally, has also reported the issue with SBI. The website reported a similar issue with the bank on Sunday too.

"The whole payment gateways of SBI is not working since past 32 hours," (sic) a user tweeted.

The SBI however, asked the user to retry.

"Dear Customer, we apologise for the inconvenience. Requesting you retry and let us know if the issue persists," SBI tweeted from its official account.

The services of INB/YONO/UPI had been suspended by the bank for around 3 hours on April 1 due to the annual closing activities.

SBI is yet to officially acknowledge the issue. Bank officials approached by Onmanorama said that the issue has not yet been reported by customers.