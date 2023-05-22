Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Treasury latest to refuse Rs 2,000 notes from public

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 22, 2023 11:47 AM IST
Indian rupee
A man displays new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, November 10, 2016. Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Topic | Business

Thiruvananthapuram: The Treasury Office is the latest in the list of government offices that has refused to accept the Rs 2,000 notes which are being withdrawn from circulation.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India had issued a statement directing all banks to halt the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes.

The Department of Finance has given verbal instructions to the treasury officers in this regard. No special order will be issued for the same. The Finance Department has clarified that the facility for exchanging notes in banks does will not apply to treasuries.

RELATED ARTICLES

Those approaching the treasury with Rs 2000 notes will be sent back and the Rs 2000 notes remaining in treasuries will be deposited at banks.

BEVCO

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) on Saturday directed all its outlets to stop accepting the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes with immediate effect.

The Bevco General Manager (Operations) issued a circular to this effect to all regional and warehouse managers.

The circular also said if an outlet accepts Rs 2,000 currency notes, the regional manager concerned will be held responsible.

Podcast
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
How Rs 2000 notes' withdrawal is different from 2016 demonetisation | News Brake Ep 67
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
 

KSRTC

KSRTC MD Biju Prabhakar has informed that Rs 2000 notes will be accepted in all KSRTC buses.

An order regarding the same has been intimated to its units. It has warned of strict actions if any complaints are registered over the matter.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.