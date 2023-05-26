Citroën planning to launch sedan named Ambassador?

French automaker Citroen is set to launch its new crossover sedan C3X in the Indian market next year. The C3X will be produced on the CMP modular platform made for India. After a petrol model, there are reports that Citroen will also launch an electric model of the C3X. PSA Group, which owns the brand name of Ambassador, is expected to bring the new vehicle under that name.

The C3X will be a sedan with an impressive design and excellent ground clearance. The rivals of the C3X in the market will be Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vertus and Skoda Slavia. The C3X will have a similar design to the C4X and C5X models sold in Europe.

At the same time, the front and rear design is similar to the C3 Aircross. However, Citroen has given the C3X a notchback style tailgate. The C3X has the same ground clearance as an SUV, larger alloy wheels and cladding. The C3X will be a 4.3-4.4-metre-long vehicle and share the same wheelbase as the C3 Aircross SUV.

The dashboard and seats will be identical to the C3X, C3S and EC3. Along with this, the new model will have the same digital instrument cluster, 10-inch infotainment system, steering wheel and HVAC controls as the C3 Aircross. The C3X will be powered by a 1.2-liter 100 bhp petrol engine.

The electric model of the C3X is also expected to go on sale within six months of its launch. The C3X is expected to launch in July next year. Its electric model will hit the Indian market in January or February 2025.