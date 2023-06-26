HUID for gold mandatory from July 1 after expiry of grace period

New Delhi: Mandatory hallmarking of gold with six-digit alphanumeric HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) will be applicable to all jewellers in the country from July 1.

This means the sale of old hallmarked jewellery with four logos without HUID number will not be allowed from July 1.

The grace period of three months given to 16,243 jewellers who disclosed old stock will end on June 30. Although HUID was notified as mandatory from April 1, the rule was not strictly enforced due to the exemption granted to a section of jewellers.

It is indicated that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) may start the inspection after June 30. In Kerala, HUID is mandatory in all districts except Idukki.

Prior to the implementation of the six-digit HUID number, hallmarking of gold jewellery consisted of four marks -- BIS logo, purity of the article as well as the logo of the jeweller and Assaying and Hallmarking Centre.

The six-digit HUID number was introduced from July 1, 2021.

Gold jewellery hallmarked with six-digit alphanumeric HUID -- union identification number. Photo: Onmanorama

After the introduction of HUID, the hallmark consisted of three marks -- BIS logo, purity of the article and six-digit alphanumeric HUID. Each hallmarked article has a unique HUID number which is traceable.

The hallmarked jewellery lying with consumers as per old schemes will remain valid.