Things to keep in mind while buying a second hand two-wheeler

Looking at the utility and influence of two-wheelers in India, it is no wonder that everyone dreams of owning one.
Everyone eyes the second-hand market to own a two-wheeler on a small budget. However, buying a used two-wheeler is more complicated than buying a new bike.
- Before buying a two-wheeler, you should assess what you will be using it for.
- Once you have decided which model of vehicle you are looking for, you should decide on the exact category such as bike, scooter, and within bike models like cruiser, commuter and sport depending on your interest and preference based on your budget.
- After deciding the purpose, you have to decide from where to buy it. One can choose from unorganized retail outlets selling used vehicles, personal sales (through direct advertisements from individuals) and branded two-wheeler showrooms. Whichever place you choose, choose carefully.
- In branded showrooms, see if there are additional offers like warranty.
- The best way to get financing for your vehicle is to approach banks or NBFCs that specialize in used two-wheeler financing.
- There are also a few startups that offer support and guidance in buying and financing used two-wheelers.