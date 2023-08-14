Want to protect your car from catching fire? Here's how

Kollam: Owning a car is everybody's dream. But what if the very dream is singed in a fire. The incidence of vehicles catching fire and the driver and other occupants losing their lives is increasing by the day. The reasons attributed range from poor maintenance to climate change, among others. Across the country, around 5,000 vehicles were destroyed in such fires. In Kerala, two such incidents were reported recently; two persons lost their lives in the two separate mishaps. The government has taken this seriously and has planned a meeting to address the issue.

Extra fittings

Attempts to improve the looks of the vehicle by installing electric fittings have led to the fires that were reported recently. Beware that the motor vehicles department will catch you if you have carried out illegal modifications to enhance the looks of your vehicle. Even a small spark can lead to a fire. Ensure that all the wires in the vehicle are insulated.

Overheating

There are several reasons for overheating. Services need to be done at regular intervals, oil and other lubricants need to be checked and replenished. You need to check if the battery is too hot. An overheated battery may produce sparks that can ultimately lead to a fire. If your battery is past its expiry date, it could even explode.

Tyre heat

During long journeys or in cases of overloading, the tyres heat up along with the engine. Experts point out this as one of the reasons that could lead to a fire. Tyre bursts too could take place and lead to accidents.

Fluid leakages

Leakage of vital fluids can lead to a fire in the vehicle. Attracted by the ethanol content in petrol, ants and other small insects attack fuel lines of cars thus causing fuel leakages. Do not ignore it even if the leak is minor.

Outside heat

Even in Kerala, the intensity of outside heat during summer has increased. Ensure that you take enough breaks, especially during long journeys, to cool down the vehicle. One should always try to park the car in the shade.

Avoid smoking

Avoid smoking inside the vehicle. While driving you may fail to notice the sparks and the fire they may cause.

Don't carry fuel

Do not carry cook gas cylinders or other substances that could catch fire in the passenger footwell or the boot. Try to avoid stocking additional petrol, diesel, kerosene and others.

What to do in case of a fire?