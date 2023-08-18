M4mary festive shorts wows users

M4marry has amplified the festivities for Onam with new profile features for its members. The exciting new feature release coincides with Kerala’s biggest festival season, Onam. M4marry members can add not just a festive- themed profile picture, but also a short video of themselves celebrating the festival.

“Videos have emerged as one of the biggest self-expression tools for this generation. With the new shorts option, members can add a video of themselves along with their profiles. This will enhance the visibility and transparency metrics of member profiles, and we are glad to have released this in time for the festive season,” said Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manoramaonline.

With the addition of the festive photos and shorts, members can also elevate their profiles with an arresting festive theme. This customized template and multimedia options give enormous appeal to profiles. The festive photo feature introduced for the festive season was the most popular and successful feature update on the websites, with thousands of members adding festive photos to their profiles.

M4marry is also running the second season of its popular onam reel contest on social media. The campaign is intended to extend the brand’s commitment to upholding the traditions and unique culture of the state in its communication.

“We have a continual listening programme at m4marry, and a lot of our product development is a consequence of these research insights. The concept of video shorts with the profile, especially the introduction of the festive shorts, was a happy way of showcasing oneself. We will be introducing similar user features this year,” said Joy Mathew, Vice President, Marketing Services and Solutions, Malayala Manorama.

M4marry, the matrimonial website rom Malayala Manorama, is one of the most popular ones for the South Indian community. M4marry is anchored in the concept of Indian weddings and holds the family as central in Indian marriages.