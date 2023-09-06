From new Nexon to Benz EQE, here is the list of vehicles hitting the market this month

September is a festive month if you look at the number of cars that are going to be launched. The facelifted Tata Nexon and Nexon EV and the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ are the cars from Indian manufacturers arriving this month. The Volvo C40 Recharge and the Lexus' LM MPV will also hit the Indian market in a few days. Other releases this month that the car enthusiasts are looking forward to are the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and the BMW 2 Series M Performance Edition.

BMW 2 Series M Performance Edition

The BMW 2 Series M Performance Edition will hit the Indian market on September 7. BMW will release this vehicle only in black colour. The contrasting silver accents on the bumper, grille and mirrors adds to the look of the vehicle. The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine churns out 179hp of power and a maximum torque of 280Nm. BMW will sell only a limited number of the 2 Series M Performance Edition cars with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in India.

Tata Nexon, Nexon EV

The Nexon and the Nexon EV will hit the market on September 14. The Nexon models come with comprehensive changes inside and outside. The new Nexon design cues are inspired by the Curvr and the Harrier EV. The Nexon gets bigger screens, touch-based climate control and a fully digital instrument cluster. It is available in 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines with manual and AMT gearboxes. The petrol engine also comes with a 7-speed DCT gearbox option. Tata has not released more details about the facelifted Nexon EV.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes' third EV in India, the EQE SUV, will be launched on September 15. The vehicle has a 90.6kWh battery with 170kW DC fast charging. The maximum range is 590 km. Inside, two dashboard layouts are provided -- it has a curved touchscreen and a 'hyperscreen' layout similar to the C-Class.

Lexus LM

Lexus' first MPV in India, the LM, can be expected by the end of September. The LM is based on the Toyota Vellfire's GA-K modular platform. It is available in four or seven-seater models. The 4-seater has airline-style recliner seats, 47-inch TV, a 23-speaker surround sound audio system and pillow style headrest. The vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder self-charging hybrid powertrain. Supporting 4-wheel drive, the LM can churn out 250hp of power and a maximum torque of 239Nm.

Mahindra Bolero Neo+

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is the last vehicle to be launched in India in September. The Bolero Neo+ is the third SUV in the Bolero line-up after Bolero and Bolero Neo. It is available in 7-seater and 9-seater options. The Neo+ is powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine as the Scorpio.