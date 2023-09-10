Facelifted Hyundai i20 launched, price starts from Rs 6.99 lakh

Hyundai has launched a facelift of the premium hatchback i20. The ex-showroom price of the new model ranges from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.01 lakh. The i20 has arrived with front and rear changes and a new colour scheme in the interior. The new model will only be available with the 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The vehicle is available in Era, Magna, Sports, Asta and Asta (optional) variants with manual and CVT options. The Era manual is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and the Magna manual is priced at Rs 7.69 lakh. The Sports variant will cost you Rs 8.23 lakh for the manual version and Rs 9.37 lakh for the automatic. The Asta variant comes with manual only and is priced at Rs 9.28 lakh. The Asta is priced at Rs 9.97 lakh for the optional manual variant and Rs 11.01 lakh for the automatic.

The vehicle is available in Era, Magna, Sports, Asta and Asta (optional) variants with manual and CVT options. Photo: Manorama Online

With the arrival of the new base variant Era, the base price has come down by Rs 47,000. But other variants have seen an increase of price by Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000. The vehicle has a slightly modified front grille. The top variant gets a full LED headlamp unit. LED daytime running lamps too have been modified. The air inlets in the front bumper also get a design change. There are no major changes in the side profile. The design of the 16-inch alloy wheels has been slightly tweaked. At the rear is a slightly modified dual-tone bumper.

There are no significant changes in the interior. A new black and grey dual tone interior is offered. There are minor changes to the ambient light in the interior too. It has a 10.25-inch touch screen, all-digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, seven-speaker music system, wireless charger, sunroof, automatic climate control, over sixty connected features, OTA update, and Type-C charging slot. For safety, there are six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensor and TPMS.

The new model will be available with only the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes. It produces 88 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The new model misses out on the 1-litre turbo petrol engine that was present in the previous model. The one-litre engine is expected to return with the i20 N line.