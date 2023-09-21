Dubai to host Crypto Whales Meeting Point on October 24-25

Dubai will host one of the largest crypto events titled Crypto Whales Meeting Point on October 24 and 25.

Over 7,000 visitors from 120 countries will attend the event.

Global crypto investors, government officials, miners, developers and startups will gather in Dubai to shape the future of cryptocurrency and Web3 at the 11th Blockchain Life Forum.

More than 80 world-renowned experts from innovative companies will share their ideas and analysis.

Major attendees:

Justin Sun (Founder of TRON)

Yat Siu (Cofounder and Executive Chairman of Animoka Brands)

Dr. Marwan Alzarooni (CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center)

Eowyn Chen (CEO of TrustWallet)

Sergey Khitrov (Founder of Listing.Help, Jets.Capital, BlockchainLife)

Shinshi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation)

Nischal Shetty (CEO of Shardium and VazirX)

Alexander Chen hade ( General Manager of Binance FZE Dubai)

Fred Thiel (Chairman and CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings)

For more details and to buy tickets, click the link below: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/?utm_campaign=onmanorama#tickets-row

Use promo code 'Manorama10' to book tickets.