RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till Oct 7

New Delhi: The Rs 2,000 denomination notes will be just another piece of paper after October 7.

That is the deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for exchange or deposit of these notes.

Initially, the RBI had announced October 1 as the deadline, but it was extended on Saturday evening.

Last month the RBI had informed that 93 per cent of these currency notes in circulation have returned to the banking system. The banker’s bank had removed the Rs 2,000 notes from circulation on May 19, and allotted nearly four months to exchange or deposit the notes. The public could exchange a maximum of ten Rs 2,000 notes (Rs 20,000 in value) for smaller denominations at any bank till evening.

The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 following the demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes. However, the RBI stopped printing the Rs 2,000 note during the 2018-19 period.

Rs 2,000 note can be exchanged in banks

