Kerala to issue vehicle RCs of global standards; printing in Kochi

Kakkanad: The registration certificate (RC) of vehicles in Kerala will be issued in an international format from October 4. Facilities have been arranged to print the certificates of new vehicles registered in all the 86 regional transport offices (RTOs) and sub-RTOs in the state at the Driving Licence-Registration Certificate Printing Station at Thevara in Ernakulam.

Authorities said that the new RC card will also be issued to all vehicle owners who has applied for various services related to registration from September 29. Between 15,000 and 20,000 cards will be printed every day at the Thevara station, they added. Currently, 13,000-15,000 RCs are issued in the state every day and the demand is expected to rise as the new format is introduced, said officers.

The printing station at Thevara has been already printing all driving licences issued in the state from April this year. The facility to print RCs and driving licences at Thevara was installed under the guidance of ITI, a telecommunications firm based in Palakkad.

Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) authorities also said that the new RC would be issued to applicants for services such as ownership change and registration renewal. However, these vehicle owners would have to submit an additional fee of Rs 200 for the new card, they added.

G Ananthakrishnan, regional transport officer, Ernakulam is in charge of the printing station. Three motor vehicles inspectors (MVIs) and 15 ministerial employees work at the station, apart from technical experts from ITI, Palakkad.

Meanwhile, MVD authorities said that the new RCs and the driving licences would be sent by post from Ernakulam to the vehicle owner’s address. However, if the vehicle owner or licence holder in not found, the cards would be returned to printing station at Thevara. Subsequently, the applicants should travel to the printing station to collect the cards personally. In this backdrop, applicants have been advised to ensure the correctness of their address.