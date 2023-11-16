Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo draws huge crowds

Kochi: Thousands of people thronged the Marine Drive ground to visit the Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo featuring a wide array of small and large machinery and equipment by manufacturers from across the country.

The three-day expo entered its second day on Thursday and the enthusiasm of the small and medium business community, and the public was evident from the crowd gathered.

The third edition of Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo features products from nearly 130 machine manufacturers in over 200 stalls. The expo will draw to a close on Saturday.

Seminars held

Two seminars aiming to help entrepreneurs were held as part of the expo on Thursday. In the first one, Najeeb P A, general manager, Department of Industries, Ernakulam, spoke on ‘The New Business Opportunities and Prospects in Kerala’. He explained the various government schemes introduced to help entrepreneurs in the state.

In the second session, K V Karthikeyan, deputy general manager, the Small Industries Development Bank of India – Cochin branch, spoke on the schemes and financing for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The items lined up for display include food-packing and food-processing machines, jalebi makers, laundry machines, waste insinuators, water purifiers, paper bag-making machines, solar products, modern technology pumps, CNC cutting machines, bakery equipment and machines, ice cream-making machines, different types of power tools, napkin vending machines, interlock manufacturing machines, chapati making machines, copra machines, electric coconut graters, flour mill machines, diesel generators and oil cleansing machines.

A discount fair comprising household items will be held as part of the event. Items such as furniture, coir products, fencing materials, massagers, mop and water tank cleaners, tower fans, chapati makers, popcorn-making machines, power-saving bulbs, optical lenses and car wash machines will be available at the fair. A food counter by the restaurant Paragon is another major attraction of the expo.

The event is organised by Manorama Quickerala.com in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association, Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, All Kerala Distributors Association and Bakers Association. The expo's banking partner State Bank of India, automotive partner Maruti Suzuki Nexa, MSME partner Small Industries Development Bank of India and furniture partner Wook Looks Furniture have set up exclusive stalls at the event.

The expo will be open from 11 am to 8 pm on all three days. Seminars on various aspects of entrepreneurship will be held as part of the expo. Entry will be free. For more details, contact 9072005841.

Manorama-Mercely’s gifts

Manorama and ice cream brand Mercely’s are offering gifts to those who visit the expo. To get the gifts, one has to fill in the coupon available at the ice cream counter of Mercely’s at the expo. Ten people who are selected will be given a gift hamper on all three days of the event. Apart from this, 25 people will be gifted a subscription to a Manorama publication of their choice for six months.