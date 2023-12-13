Kerala cabinet approves tax exemption for small houses measuring up to 645 sq ft

Thiruvananthapuram: Houses measuring up to 645 square feet (60 square metres) has been exempted from house tax. The state Cabinet has approved the tax exemption for such small houses in grama panchayats and corporation areas.

The Local Self-Government department had issued an order, providing tax exemption to such houses from April 1. However, it faced technical issues as some self-government institutions did not accept the order. Hence, it was placed before the Cabinet for its approval.

The tax exemption will be effective with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023.

Earlier, houses measuring 30 square metres belonging to the below-poverty line families were provided tax exemption. The government decided to extend the benefit to houses up to 60 square metres after protests from several quarters against the tax hike in April last.

The exemption is for buildings used for the owner's residential purposes. One individual will get the exemption for only one house.

The tax exemption applies to those included in the LIFE, Punargeha schemes. The LIFE Mission is providing houses measuring less than 650 square feet.