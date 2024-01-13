Kerala's first manufacturing business hub in Malappuram to help 50 budding entrepreneurs

Malappuram: In a boost to the dwindling entrepreneurial spirit in Kerala, the Perinthalmanna constituency of Malappuram district is all set to have the first manufacturing business hub in the state. The project, titled Scale Up Village, has been designed to support young and women entrepreneurs in the region. It is expected to connect innovators with educational content and manufacturing partners to accelerate their path to market.



“This unique project will offer public-private support to 50 entrepreneurs and offer 1000 jobs within the next two and half years time,” Najeeb Kanthapuram, Perinthalmanna MLA said.

The MLA said that the project has been envisioned as the first D2C industrial park in the country. In a D2C or direct-to-consumer model, products are directly given to customers thereby bypassing any third-party retailers, wholesalers, or middlemen.

"An investment company will be formed to manage the Scale Up Village and it would comprise industry experts who can advise the young and new entrepreneurs. We will have a 25,000 sq ft building span over a 15-acre plot at Vettathur near Perinthalmanna. We are planning to convert ten ideas of selected students into start-up business in the first stage," Najeeb Kanthapuram said.

Kerala Start Up Mission, KSIDC, ASAP and Knowledge Mission under the government of Kerala will support the village. The village will also provide special allotment to the NRKs returning to start business.

"It is a unique effort from the side of the Perinthalmanna constituency. We help to convert ideas into successful businesses through this project. There are many technocrats with brilliant ideas. They are often clueless of how these can be converted into a successful business project. Such people will get the support of experts to build their own business," Kerala Start-Up Mission CEO Anoop Ambika said.

Open Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd Founder and CEO Anish Achuthan and co-founder Mabel Chacko will mentor the young entrepreneurs. 'The Scale Up hub is offering manufacturing facilities and production facilities in the village. It would help them to brand and market their products successfully," Anish Achuthan said.

The village will conduct a two-day conclave with the sessions by leading business figures in the state in February. 1,500 students from 150 campuses will be selected for the conclave, which will guide them on how ideas maybe transformed into successful ventures.