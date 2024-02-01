11.8 cr farmers get PM-KISAN aid; Govt eyes boost in milk, dairy production: FM

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that as many as 11.8 crore farmers were provided financial assistance under the PM KISAN Yojana.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. Announced in February 2019 in the interim budget, the scheme was effective from December 2018. Under the plan, the government provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal four-monthly instalments. The money is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through DBT mode.

"Farmers are our 'Annadata'. Every year, under the PM-KISAN SAMMAN Yojana, direct financial assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers, including marginal and small farmers. Crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana. These, besides several other programmes, are assisting Annadata' in producing food for the country and the world," Sitharaman highlighted.

The agriculture sector is poised for inclusive, balanced, higher growth and productivity, she said, adding that these are facilitated by farmer-centric policies, income support, coverage of risks through price and insurance support and promotion of technologies and innovations through startups.

Plans to increase milk and dairy production

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced plans to increase milk and dairy production in the country. India is the largest milk producer in the world but there is low productivity, the finance minister said. India's milk production rose 4 per cent to 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23.

"Efforts are already on to control foot and mouth disease. India is the world's largest milk producer but with low productivity of milch animals. The programme will be built on the success of existing schemes, such as the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission, and Infrastructure Development Funds for dairy processing and animal husbandry," the minister said.

Plans to make India self-reliant in edible oils

To reduce dependence on imports of edible oils to meet domestic demand, the interim Budget also proposes that a strategy will be made to make the country self-reliant by boosting domestic production of oilseeds.

"Building on the initiative announced in 2022, a strategy will be formulated to achieve 'atmanirbharta' for oilseeds, such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower. This will cover research for high-yielding varieties, widespread adoption of modern farming techniques, market linkages, procurement, value addition, and crop insurance," Sitharaman said.

According to data compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), the country's vegetable oils import rose 16 per cent to 167.1 lakh tonnes in the current oil year that ended in October 2023. It had imported 144.1 lakh tonnes of vegetable oils in the previous 2021-22 oil year (November-October).

In value terms, SEA said the country's edible oil imports were worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore in 2022-23, lower than Rs 1.57 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Efforts for value addition in the agricultural sector and boosting farmers' income

To boost food processing, Sitharaman stressed that the efforts for value addition in the agricultural sector and boosting farmers' income will be stepped up. She highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana has benefitted 38 lakh farmers and generated 10 lakh employment. Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Yojana has assisted 2.4 lakh SHGs and sixty thousand individuals with credit linkages. Other schemes are complementing the efforts for reducing post-harvest losses and improving productivity and incomes.

Fisheries sector

In the fisheries sector, the finance minister said the government has set up a separate Department for Fisheries, realising the importance of assisting fishermen. "This has resulted in a doubling of both inland and aquaculture production. Seafood export since 2013-14 has also doubled."

She announced that the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) will be stepped up to enhance aquaculture productivity from existing 3 to 5 tonnes per hectare, double exports to Rs 1 lakh crore and generate 55 lakh employment opportunities soon. Five integrated aquaparks will also be set up.

Free ration for 80 crore people

Sitharaman highlighted that "the worries about food have been eliminated through free ration for 80 crore people. Minimum support prices for the production of 'Annadata' are periodically increased appropriately. These and the provision of necessities have enhanced real income in rural areas. Their economic needs could be addressed, thus spurring growth and generating jobs".

(With PTI inputs)