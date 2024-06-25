Kochi-based Sapins sets up country's first off-grid solar power plant in dairy sector

Kochi: Kochi-based dairy products company Sapins has made history by setting up the country's first off-grid solar power plant in the sector. The 200 kW plant installed at a cost of Rs 2.8 crore will meet the entire energy requirements of the company’s upgraded plant in Kizhakkambalam with a processing capacity of 50,000 litres per day. Sapins Dairy managing director Gigi Thomas said at a media conference here that the new solar plant with Integrated Energy Management System (IEMS) will also include a 100 kW induction heat exchanger.

The company sees the transition to solar power as a major step in its transformation from a dairy company to an environmentally responsible venture. With the solar plant, Sapins expects to cut the use of diesel and firewood almost entirely. Earlier, the company had introduced electric-powered vehicles throughout for delivery.

Ajith M S, director, Zoladyne Energy Solutions, who oversaw the installation of the solar plant, said the plant was installed with the option of charging the battery using various sources during seasons of low sunlight.

Sapins’ marketing director Sunil Kumar said the new solar plant is a critical milestone in the growth of Sapins, which has grown from a milk processing firm to an integrated dairy products company. This reliance on solar energy availability will be the basis for more product introductions and capacity expansion. Along with milk and ghee, the company has also expanded into products like yoghurt, set curd, paneer, khowa and ice cream. Sapin’s HR head Sebastian Joseph also attended the press meet.