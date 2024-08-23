Acsia inaugurates global HQ in TVM, launches AI-based assistant 'Lila'

Acsia Technologies, a global leader in automotive software specializing in Digital Cockpits & Displays, e-Mobility, and Telematics, opened its new Global Headquarters and Research & Development Centre at the Embassy Taurus TechZone in Technopark Phase III, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday.



During the event minister for industries P Rajeeve launched Acsia Copilot, named 'Lila', by generating a line of code for a speedometer. Acsia Copilot is a generative AI-based Developer Assistant that empowers developers by automating routine coding tasks, enabling them to focus on more complex, creative aspects of software development.

The process is simple: developers input a prompt, which is then expanded using a Large Language Model (LLM) to generate precise code snippets. These snippets are displayed in the Copilot interface, where developers can review, refine, and submit the code for further processing.

As part of the inauguration, the Minister was invited to generate a line of code. Rajeeve typed a prompt to generate code for an automobile speedometer. In an instant, Acsia Copilot generated a fully functional code snippet. The code appeared on the screen for all to see, showcasing the tool’s exceptional capabilities.

"It seems I've just become a coder in a matter of seconds," the minister said. "Who would have thought a few years ago that a Minister would be generating code to unveil an industry-first technology innovation?" he said.

Founder and CEO of Acsia Jijimon Chandran said that the world’s leading automakers trusted Acsia to keep their production programs on track. "From the very beginning, our mission has been to simplify the complexities of automotive technology by creating software solutions for digital cockpits & displays, e-mobility, and telematics that set new standards in quality and security, ultimately transforming driver and passenger experiences," Jijimon said.

The inauguration was attended by a host of distinguished guests, including A P M Mohammed Hanish IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Industries, Government of Kerala; Stefan Juraschek, Former VP R&D, BMW Group, and Strategic Advisor, Acsia; Christina Hein, German Ferreira- BMW Group; Col. Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark; Anoop P Ambika, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission; and Ajay Prasad, MD & CEO India, Taurus Investment Holdings.