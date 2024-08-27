Keralite John George appointed as Managing Director of Singapore's Standard Chartered Bank

Singapore: John George, hailing from Kerala's Kottayam, has been appointed Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. In his new role, George will oversee regional coverage for financing, private credit, and asset management distribution across South Asia, the Middle East, and the UK.

Before joining Standard Chartered, George held senior positions at UBS/Credit Suisse and American Express Bank in Singapore, bringing extensive experience to his new role. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in Management from the Asian Institute of Management, Manila. John George hails from Kottayam and is the son of George Mathew.