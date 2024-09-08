White goods or vehicles, why Kerala’s Onam season is crucial for industry giants

Kochi: Come Onam, consumer goods majors look down south to Kerala more keenly than any other time of the year. From clothes manufacturers to car makers, industry players see Kerala’s Onam season as a bellwether market which can predict what awaits them in the rest of the country for the rest of the year.

Though celebrated in the 10 days from Atham to Thiruvonam on the Malayalam month of Chingam, which falls between September 6 to 15 this year, the Onam market often opens early and gets extended beyond the Thiruvonam day. While textile sales peak during the season with gifting new clothes being a part of the celebration, bigger industries like white goods and vehicles also see a spike in sales with people making it an occasion to spend big to serve long-term purposes.

Onam sales give key players across the segments clues about the upcoming trends since it is the first of the major festival seasons in the country. The consumer behaviour during Onam can predict how things would turn out during other festivals such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas, industry insiders believe. Kerala’s track record as a consumer state and a perceived penchant for premium products also make it the perfect pointer of market trends.

Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony is among those who have pinned their hopes on the Onam season. During a press meet ahead of the Onam season, Sony India’s managing director, Sunil Nayyar, announced that the company was expecting a 50% growth compared to last year’s Onam.

Nayyar said it is the first time the company has set a 50% target for the season. He said the TV business would remain a primary growth driver across the country and the company expects the Onam market to see a spike in sales of the different versions of its Bravia brand.

The company is focussing on introducing new technologies to the Indian consumers in audio and video business. Besides, it is also expanding its imaging and gaming business.

German car major Volkswagen’s Onam strategy this year is to tap into Kerala’s love for the black colour. The company has introduced special celebratory Onam edition of Taigun and Virtus which features front parking sensors, dual tone horns, puddle lamps, and TSI fender badge. The company has introduced special black editions considering Kerala consumers’ love for the colour which is internationally considered as a premium and sporty by car enthusiasts. Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, also substantiated the Onam bellwether theory saying the trend during the season gives them a clear idea about what lies ahead for other festivals, including Holi in the north.

Godrej Appliances business head and executive vice president, Kamal Nandi, said Onam marks the start of the festive season for the home appliances industry. Addressing media in Kochi, he said the company expects 30-35 higher consumption during the Onam season compared to last year. He said the company chalks out its sales tactics based on the responses from Kerala consumers during Onam. The company’s Onam campaign includes a lineup of products with AI technology and special finance schemes.