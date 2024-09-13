From Changanassery to Europe, Besty is on a roll with ready-made pookalam

Kottayam: Deftly snipped tiny shreds of paper fill minute patterns of the complex design laid out on a piece of cloth. Slowly, the bits of paper, beautifully cut to resemble flower petals, occupy spaces to reveal a floral carpet.

Orders are pouring in for these ready-to-display floral carpets made in a small workspace set up inside a house at Changanassery from Germany, France, Belgium, and Italy. YouTubers, photographers, and residents’ associations have embraced the product as a quick, eco-friendly way to set the mood for Onam.

It all began with the idea of a food science graduate with a flair for craft; 35 year old Besty Thomas from Kottayam. She thought of introducing an innovative and eco-friendly product for Onam and a foldable floral carpet sounded good.

Only cloth and imported colour papers are used for the floral carpets. As the materials used for the product did not decay, this reusable Pookalam has huge demand in the market especially among especially busy professionals and expatriates.

“I’m getting good reviews about the product as it is almost identical to the pookalam made of real flowers. Unlike plastic flowers, no one can easily identify this pookalam as an artificial one. I developed the concept of making a ready-made Pookalam with cloth and paper because I wanted something that would never harm nature. If you are preserving it by packing it properly, without washing, you can use it for years,” Besty said.

The floral design is available from 2ft size. Price starts from Rs 2500 and varies according to size and design.

Besty's artificial pookalam looks similar to the one with original flowers. Photo: Special Arrangement

Amid the Onam fever, this woman entrepreneur sold over 50 floral carpets through her Instagram store ‘Ann’s Craft House’. However, due to high demand and limited time, she had to turn down some orders.

“ Initially, I did all work by myself. Now, four people are also engaged in the preparations along with me. If I work alone, it takes at least seven days to complete a carpet of 2 ft,” said Besty.

When it comes to the process, choosing the design and colours is the first step. Once completed, the Pookkalam is rolled and packed for delivery.

Although floral carpets traditionally symbolize unity and group effort, many people find it difficult to make one themselves due to time constraints. For them, Besty’s product has become a must-have for the festival.

“ I’m a graduate in food science and quality control. I worked in a private firm in Kochi for a short period. As crafting is my passion, I decided to explore a career in it. I am associating with event management companies for decorations in events like weddings, engagements, and birthday parties. Initially, I started my craft business with bouquets for weddings and baptism decor items. I tried Pookalam recently for a photoshoot of my brother because making the original one with flowers was time-consuming. As the photos went viral, I started getting queries and orders,” Besty said.

She is also wary of critical comments from those who oppose the Onam celebrations with ready-made products. Responding to this criticism, Besty clarified that she never intended to taint the Onam legacy.

“ The product went viral soon after a YouTuber featured it in her channel. I am not preaching to everyone to use artificial pookalam for Onam. It was designed to ease work during events like photoshoots or programmes. Those who find it helpful can purchase it,” said Besty.