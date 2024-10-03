Internet service provider PeakAir announces expansion across Kerala, aims to triple revenue

Kochi: Kerala-based internet service provider PeakAir Pvt Ltd, specialising in high-speed connectivity and enterprise network solutions, has announced an expansion plan across the state. Through the expansion, PeakAir, which is also a co-developer of Smart City Kochi, aims to provide advanced, high-speed internet and networking solutions to more cities and regions, enabling businesses and institutions to thrive with reliable connectivity and cutting-edge technology.



The company is allocating up to Rs 7 crore for its expansion plans and aims to triple its revenue by the next financial year. The strategy will allow PeakAir to extend its reach, integrate complementary technologies, and enhance service offerings across the state, the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the plan, Jijo David, CEO of PeakAir, said the expansion will include significant infrastructure investments, such as the deployment of new fibre optic networks and the introduction of advanced networking technologies. The initiative is set to bring PeakAir's services to key economic regions such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur.

To accelerate growth, PeakAir's investors are pursuing strategic acquisitions of smaller ISPs. "In addition to organic growth, we have decided to fast-track our expansion through acquisitions of smaller players," said Sunil Mampallil and George Thomas, lead investors, PeakAir.

Currently, the company’s major revenue comes from Kochi, with a client base of more than 2,000, including corporate, SMEs, and other customers. "The expansion plan is expected to increase our customer base fourfold", Jijo added.