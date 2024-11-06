India will reach the moon by 2040, says ISRO Somanath

Kochi: ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath has stated that the mission of the prestigious Gaganyaan, the crewed orbital spacecraft intended to be the formative spacecraft, will commence in 2026. He said the rockets are ready, the crew training is complete, and all official approvals from the government have been received.

Addressing the industry-academia gathering at Confluence 2024 at the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology here, Somanath said India will reach the moon by 2040.

Somanath said most of the expenses associated with rockets come from their hardware components. "This is why significant strides have been made in developing reusable rockets and matters related to the space station," he added.

ISRO chairman said that the entry of private companies into space research was a turning point in NASA's growth and that US' decision was crucial. "India's advantage over China is that a majority of our population is young," he added.

The number of private space startups in India has crossed 200. "We have the potential to become a hub for tech startups in the future. Talent and education are available. But the necessary external environment has to be created," he cautioned.

"Kerala is naturally beautiful. But in terms of such infrastructure, Kerala lags behind. Our state will develop only if this situation changes. There is no shortage of talented people, but they don't have the environment to grow and prove their talent," he observed.

"What we need are teachers who are willing to work beyond 5 O'clock and startups that can prove their capabilities," he said.