Kochi: US-based MNC, NOV, has opened its Digital Technology Center (DTC) at Infopark Kochi. P Rajeev, Minister for Industries, Law, and Coir, inaugurated the 17,000-square-foot office at Lulu Cyber Tower 2 on Monday. The new centre will include a software engineering centre, corporate digital services, and a customer support centre.

With over 150 years of expertise in the global energy sector and a workforce 34,000 worldwide, NOV currently operates manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai. The newly launched Digital Technology Development Center in Kochi is NOV's first in the country. Currently employing 70 professionals, NOV aims to double its workforce in Kochi by the first quarter of next year.

Minister Rajeeve stated that Kerala is ranked first among industry-friendly states, citing the state's industrial policy prioritising the environment, people and industry. He also emphasised that Kochi has become a preferred IT destination globally, driven by its world-class infrastructure, superior connectivity, and highly skilled technical talent availability.

"NOV aims to strengthen its global growth by building a strong foundation of skilled professionals. Excellence in service, innovation, and global expansion are the core values of NOV, which are also reflected in the company’s workplace culture," said Staale Jordan, VP of Product IT, NOV. He added that the investment-friendly environment at Infopark and the support from the state government have been instrumental in helping NOV expand its operations in India.