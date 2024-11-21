Kerala: A startup based in Kerala's Kochi has earned international recognition at Slush 2024, one of the world's most celebrated startup events held in Helsinki, Finland. Agua India, a startup specialising in innovative water management solutions, represented India at the event as part of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) delegation. In Finland, Agua India showcased its visionary approach to sustainable water distribution, drawing praise from global innovators and investors.

At Slush 2024, Agua India presented its advanced water distribution model inspired by Finland's PALPA recycling system and cutting-edge drinking water pipeline systems. The company's commitment to leveraging technology for a circular economy and eco-conscious solutions resonated with stakeholders from across the globe, marking a significant milestone for both Agua India and India's growing green-tech ecosystem, the startup said in a statement.

CPO Shahin Abdulla with Hemant H Kotalwar, Indian Ambassador to Finland. Photo: Special arrangement

Learning from Finland

Finland's renowned PALPA system, celebrated for its deposit-return mechanism for bottles and cans, served as a blueprint for Agua India's innovation in refillable water container logistics. The programme encourages responsible water use and recycling, aligning seamlessly with global environmental goals.

The startup's logistics framework facilitates the efficient collection, refill, and redistribution of water using refillable containers. It employs smart automation technologies for seamless tracking, collection, and reuse of these containers, minimising waste and ensuring circular economy practices.

By studying PALPA's automated collection processes and consumer incentivisation methods, Agua India has refined its own sustainability-focused initiatives, such as the Agua Coins reward programme.Users earn Agua Coins for eco-friendly practices and they can be redeemed for discounts or rewards, fostering community participation in sustainable habits.

"Our experience at Slush 2024 has been transformative. The recognition we received validates our mission to revolutionise water management through sustainable and scalable solutions. Engaging with global leaders and innovators has deepened our resolve to drive positive change, not just in India but worldwide," said Shahin Abdulla, co-founder and chief product officer of Agua India.

Driving innovation forward

Agua India's participation at Slush 2024 has opened doors to international collaborations and partnerships, further enabling the company to implement global best practices in India's water distribution ecosystem. By combining innovation with sustainability, Agua India aims to lead the way in creating smarter water management systems that address the pressing challenges of water scarcity and waste.