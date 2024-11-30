Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's startups have been successful in translating ideas into solutions that address everyday problems, Dr Shashi Tharoor, MP, said at Kovalam on Saturday. Tharoor said the state’s startup ecosystem has become a glittering jewel in the crown of India’s fast-growing startup landscape. He was delivering the keynote address at the Huddle Global 2024, India’s flagship startup conclave, on its third and concluding day.

He said there are many reasons to be bullish about Kerala's startup ecosystem, considering its vibrancy and resonance with venture capital providers across the verticals.

While coming out with novel and ingenious solutions, the startups have also shown that everything is reusable and re-imaginable, he said. He said it is a paradox that increasing unemployment has sharpened the youth’s entrepreneurial spirit. The surge of entrepreneurial culture also help to turn India from a country of job-seekers to a job-creating economy, he said.

While hailing the achievements of Kerala’s startup ecosystem, the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP said the state needs to further streamline regulatory compliances and procedures to enable aspirational entrepreneurs to start enterprises, attract capital and grow faster. “We need to simplify and streamline regulatory compliances and procedures by dismantling the oppressive red tape,” he said.

In its onward journey, it is important for the Indian startup ecosystem to see that the surge in economic aspirations of young innovators and entrepreneurs is nurtured in a sustainable and inclusive fashion, he said. The elephant is becoming a tiger as startups symbolise industriousness, innovation and inventiveness, playing a vital role in the remarkable transformation of the country, Dr Tharoor said.

He lauded the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) for positioning its flagship startup festival into a major event that brings together the entire spectrum of stakeholders. The three-day event, which began on Thursday, was packed with absorbing presentations and conversations, besides the launch of a wide range of tech-driven products from startups.