Kochi : Kerala's historical embrace of knowledge has shaped its entrepreneurial spirit, historian and travel writer William Dalrymple said here on Wednesday. He inaugurated the 13th edition of TiEcon Kerala, the state’s leading entrepreneurial conference, at the Hotel Grand Hyatt, Kochi Bolgatty.

Acknowledging the unique intersection of history and business in the state, Dalrymple humorously remarked, "Only in super-literate and bookish Kerala would the historian be invited to make the local address for innovative entrepreneurs."

Dalrymple recounted the remarkable history of Kerala’s merchants and entrepreneurs, who were instrumental in spreading Indian soft power across the world from as early as 250 BCE.

Citing his book "The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World", Dalrymple highlighted how Kerala’s ancient merchant community not only engaged in trade but also played a crucial role in the cultural and philosophical expansion of India.

"One of the surprises about ancient Indian history, particularly the spread of India's successful exports, is the central role of merchants and entrepreneurs. They were the patrons of early Buddhist monasteries along the trade routes of Central Asia, and it was these entrepreneurs who funded the spread of Buddhist philosophy and Indian cultural ideals across Asia," Dalrymple explained.

He underscored how Indian merchants, including those from Kerala, were key in transporting ideas and goods, including literature and religious texts, across vast distances, linking India to China, Japan, Korea, and beyond.

Dalrymple further illuminated the profound influence of Kerala's entrepreneurial community on the Roman Empire. Citing historical evidence, he revealed that Kerala’s merchants were the principal trading partners of the Romans, exchanging spices, silk, ivory, and cotton, among other luxury goods. "Your ancestors were spectacularly overcharging for pepper, ivory, textiles, silk, and cotton," Dalrymple remarked. "Roman sources speak of the wealth flowing into Indian hands, particularly from the trade routes connecting Kerala with the Roman Empire via the Red Sea ports of Egypt."

He also referenced the Muziris Papyrus, an ancient manuscript discovered in Egypt, which sheds light on the vast profits earned by ancestors of Keralites. The papyrus details how Roman wealth was drained by Indian traders, particularly for the prized pepper and spices that were in high demand across the Roman Empire. Dalrymple humorously described how luxury goods like Indian gems, silks, and spices became symbols of opulence in Roman society, citing the famous example of a Roman mistress, Lelia Polina, who wore Indian gems to flaunt her wealth.

Dalrymple illustrated how Kerala’s merchants had become so successful in this trade that the Roman Empire attempted to curb it, fearing the outflow of gold. However, they ultimately allowed the trade to continue, as it was highly lucrative for the Roman economy.

"Kerala was at the centre of ancient Indian trade, not on the periphery as some might think," he said. "It was, in fact, the number one economic hub of ancient India."

Dalrymple also invited the entrepreneurial community of Kerala to take an active interest in uncovering and preserving the rich historical legacy of their forebears. He spoke about ongoing archaeological excavations by PJ Terrier, which shed light on Kerala’s ancient trade routes and emphasised the region’s importance in global commerce long before modern times.

"Your ancestors were pioneers—much like you today—blazing new trails and creating a legacy that is still being uncovered," Dalrymple concluded, calling on entrepreneurs to connect their ventures with the rich history of Kerala's past.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included Jacob Joy, president of TiE Kerala, C Balagopal, chairman of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Vivek Krishna Govind, chair-TiEcon Kerala 2024; Dr. Sheenu Jhawar, president, TiE Rajasthan; Vijay Menon, executive director, Tie Global and Divya Thalakkalat, associate director, TiE Kerala and others.

Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev delivered a special address on entrepreneurship and innovation within the state. The conference is hosting over 50 speakers, including industry pioneers.