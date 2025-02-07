"We are in an era where AI can even book a flight ticket when asked. Everything happens at the touch of a button, and that is how much AI has evolved into a medium people can trust," said Nitin Nair, Senior Vice-President – South India, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). He was speaking at Manoramaonline's tech summit, Techspectations, in Kochi on Friday.

Nair highlighted that ONDC aims to transform digital transactions across India, much like how UPI revolutionised digital payments.

'With the advent of AI, technology has become more accessible. It has enabled even small businesses and enterprises to leverage advanced tools and collaborate with ONDC,' he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that AI has played a significant role in making the internet more trustworthy by quickly identifying and preventing the spread of false information. AI can also analyse market demands, helping businesses decide what products should be stocked in warehouses and what can be reduced.

Beyond business, AI is reshaping customer experiences. 'AI can understand individual user needs and suggest relevant products while also assisting voice assistants like Alexa. Features like virtual try-ons allow users to choose clothing without physically trying them on,' Nair explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

With AI's rapid advancements such technologies are no longer limited to big corporations but are now accessible to small businesses as well. Nair said that the increasing integration of AI in digital commerce is set to redefine the way businesses and consumers interact in the years to come.