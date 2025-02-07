What does a ChatGPT history of a class 10 student look like? If it belongs to Raul John Aju, the founder of start-up Nyaya Sathi, it could be really heavy as he himself admitted at Techspectations 2025, the digital summit of Manoramaonline held in Kochi on Friday.

His AI tools are constantly on work mode because he runs a company, he is an influencer and he has got his studies to take care of. Raul always finds a way to get all these things done using AI. "We can integrate AI in our daily lives. I use AI to edit my videos. Even the website of my company is done by AI; the marketing, landing pages, promo videos, business cards. It helps me work faster, makes my work less hectic," he says.

He soon adds with a glee, "Even the cool presentation you see here was done with the AI." Does that make him lazy? "I do this not because I am lazy. Also it is not like I consume the benefits of AI, I have created one," says Raul who has a huge fan-following in the technology field, courtesy his interest in AI. The AI-powered legal assistant Nyaya Sathi helps people understand about legal rights and simplifies complex legal concepts. He taps his knowledge on machine learning and AI to deliver speeches to students and professionals.

His father Aju John is the CEO of Nyaya Sathi. "My father works for me now," Raul told the audience at the summit to a round of applause as he concluded his speech.