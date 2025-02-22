Kochi: Leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare has announced its plan to invest around ₹850 cr in Kerala in the next 3 years towards scaling up its infrastructure, medical services, and employment generation. The commitment builds on the ₹500 cr Aster has already invested in Kerala during the last 3 years.

The additional investment plan aligns with the state's efforts to attract and facilitate high-impact investments under the ‘Invest Kerala Global Summit’ initiative being held in Kochi. Dr Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, and Anoop Moopen, Director at Aster DM Healthcare, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and P Rajeev, Minister of Law, Industries, and Coir, to discuss the current healthcare landscape and explore opportunities for growth and innovation.

Aster, in a statement, said it has an aggressive investment plan in Kerala that will result in a significant increase in bed capacity, bringing the total number of hospital beds in the state to 3,453 by FY27. Aster currently operates seven hospitals in Kerala, with a total capacity of 2,635 beds, contributing to 53% of the company’s India revenue (9M FY25).

Aster DM Healthcare’s expansion in the state will be driven by two greenfield projects that are coming up, namely Aster Capital Trivandrum with a 454-bed facility and Aster MIMS Kasaragod with 264 beds. The flagship hospital, Aster Medcity, will expand to 962 beds by FY27 as well. In Q3FY25, 100 beds were added to Aster Medcity’s existing capacity, further cementing Aster’s leadership in Kerala’s healthcare sector.

Participating in the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, Dr Azad Moopen said, “The ‘Invest Kerala Global Summit’ is a pivotal initiative that underscores the state’s potential as a hub for high-impact investments, and we are proud to be a part of this transformative journey. We plan to invest an additional ₹850cr in the next 3 years to further strengthen Kerala’s healthcare landscape. Our expansion plans reflect our unwavering belief in Kerala’s potential as a leader in healthcare innovation and accessibility.”