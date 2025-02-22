Kochi: The Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, the state government’s ambitious pro-business meet, has ended on an optimistic note, with entrepreneurs across sectors expressing interest to invest ₹1,52,905 crore in the state. State Industries Minister P Rajeev announced the figure at the concluding session of the two-day high-profile meet at Lulu Bolgatty Convention Centre in Kochi on Saturday.

As many as 374 companies have submitted expressions of interest (EOI) with the government. Minister Rajeev termed the figure exciting. ''The companies have expressed their interest in establishing, expanding, diversifying and reinvesting in the state,'' Rajeev said.

He said 24 IT companies have expressed interest in expanding operations in the state. ''This will bring in an additional investment of ₹8,500 cr and generate 60,000 more employments,'' the minister said.

The largest amount has been committed by the Adani Group, which has announced that it is planning to invest ₹30,000 crore in the state in the next five years. Of this, ₹20,000 cr will be put into the Vizhinjam port project in which the company has already invested ₹5,000 cr.

HiLite Group has expressed interest to invest ₹10,000 cr. Lulu Group announced its plans to invest ₹5,000 cr in the next four years in the state. The money will be spent on projects in IT, retail and finance sector

Dubai-based Sharaf Group has also proposed ₹5,000 cr investment in the logistics sector. Group chairman Sharafudheen Sharaf announced at the summit that the company is interested in launching ventures in two spots in the state with government support.

Maharashtra-based Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd has expressed interest in a township project costing ₹5000 cr at Ayyampuzha near Nedumbassery.

Tofl Pathanamthitta Infra Limited has proposed ₹5,000 cr investment. Other major investors in the list released by the government include NRI Project Management (₹5,000 cr), Cherri Holdings (₹4000 cr), NRG Corporations Pvt Ltd (₹3,600 cr), Prestige (₹3000 cr), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (₹1,500 cr), Krishna Group (₹3000 cr), Malabar Group (₹3000 cr), Ford (₹2,500 cr) and Ravi Pillai (₹2,000 cr). Minister Rajeev said the government has decided to conduct invest summit every three years.

At the valedictory session, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said there has been policy stability in the state under the nearly nine years of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. "Atmosphere in the state is fast changing in Kerala," he said.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs George Kurian mentioned the benefits of cooperative federalism. He appreciated the state government for completing development projects ticking to the deadlines set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly P K Kunhalikutty, also a former industries minister, stressed the Opposition will cooperate when it comes to investments.