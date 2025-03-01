The first edition of Manorama Online Elevate, a platform that breathes new life into the best and innovative business and startup ideas, is all set to premiere on Manorama Online.

‘Manorama Online Elevate: Dreams to Reality’ is a business pitch reality show designed to provide funding, mentorship, incubation, and networking opportunities to business ventures/ startups with high growth potential. The first episode is scheduled to stream on Manorama Online on March 5.

Organised in collaboration with Jain University, the event saw the participation of hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs. Participants had the opportunity to pitch their business ideas before an investor panel featuring Group Meeran Chairman Nawas Meeran, Jain University Director Dr Tom M. Joseph, Asset Homes Founder Sunil Kumar, and Heal Founder Rahul Abraham Mammen. Dr Sajeev Nair, who helms the Brahma Learning Solutions, served as the mentor.

Group Meeran chairman Navas Meeran, Jain University director Dr Tom M. Joseph, Asset Homes founder Sunil Kumar, and Heal Founder Rahul Abraham Mammen. Photo: Manoramaonline

With the support of the Kerala Startup Mission and the Kerala Angel Network (KAN), the event received an overwhelming 500-plus applications. From these, 21 outstanding ventures were selected for the grand finale, where they underwent intensive grooming sessions under the guidance of industry experts.

Manorama Online Elevate will also be available for streaming on Manorama Max.