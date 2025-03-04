The first episode of 'Manorama Online Elevate – Dreams to Reality,' a path-breaking show promoting business and startup ideas, will be streamed on ‘Manorama Online’ on March 5.

The business pitch reality show has been organised by Manorama Online to support high potential business/startup ventures which are seeking investments, in funding, mentoring, incubation and networking, and lead them to the path of success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers of the show can watch the innovative business/startup ideas presented before a panel comprising top investors in Kerala and learn about the winners who received investment support ranging from a few lakhs to several crores of rupees.

Over 500 entrepreneurs applied to take part in Manorama Online Elevate, organised along with Jain University and supported by Kerala Startup Mission and Kerala Angel Network (KAN).

ADVERTISEMENT

The top 21 applicants will take part in the finale and present their business/startup ideas before an eminent panel comprising Meeran Group Chairman Navas Meeran, Jain University Director Dr Tom M Joseph, Asset Homes Founder Sunil Kumar and Heael Founder Rahul Abraham Mamman in order to win investment/mentoring support.

The mentor of Manorama Online Elevate is MD & Chairman of Bramma Learning Solutions Dr Sajeev Nair. A grooming session on the benefits of presentation led by Bramma Learning Solutions CEO A R Ranjith has also been arranged for the participating entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika leads classes on the experiences of entrepreneurs and how an idea could be transformed into a business venture. Jain University Director Tom M Joseph explains the prospects and future of various businesses. Manorama Online Elevate will be available on Manorama Max also.