The second episode of Manorama Online Elevate – Dreams to Reality, a show that supports and encourages startups, is now available on Manorama Online and Manorama Max.

This episode features two emerging startups—Travelgene, founded by a team of young entrepreneurs to offer unique travel experiences, and PlaySpots, a platform providing sports enthusiasts with exciting playground options.

Both startups present their business pitches before a panel of prominent investors, including Navas Meeran, Chairman of Group Meeran; Dr Tom M Joseph, Director of Jain University; Sunil Kumar, Founder of Asset Homes; and Rahul Abraham Mamman, Founder of Haeal.

In the first episode of Elevate, the pitching by Fulva, a startup launched by a group of young entrepreneurs named ‘Calicut Cousins’, and Astrek Innovations, a venture providing robotic devices that enable even people with physical disabilities to stand up, walk and exercise, received an overwhelming response from investors and the viewers.

‘Manorama Online Elevate’ is a business pitch reality show arranged by Manorama Online along with Jain University to guide and support startup/business enterprises implementing innovative ideas and having big potential. Funding, mentoring, incubation and networking would be ensured for firms participating in the show, and they would be led to the path of success.

Dr Sajeev Nair, Chief Curator and Founder of Bramma Learning Solutions, is the mentor of Manorama Online Elevate. Over 500 applications were received to participate in the reality show, organised with the support of Kerala Angel Network (KAN), and 21 firms were shortlisted for the finale based on their performance and potential.

A grooming session led by A R Ranjith, CEO of Bramma Learning, was arranged for all participants of the show, where they were provided insights on the prospects of a great presentation.

Meanwhile, Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, led classes on the experiences of entrepreneurs and on how an idea could be transformed into a business venture, and Jain University Director Tom Joseph spoke on the prospects and future of various business sectors.