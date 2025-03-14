Are you finding it difficult to reply to a specific message or topic in a group chat or channel because of a slew of messages? WhatsApp is understood to be working on a new feature to make messaging easier.

The popular messaging app, owned by Meta, is reportedly testing a threaded replies feature that will group all related replies directly under the original message, making it much easier to track ongoing conversations without the confusion of unrelated replies in the chat.

The new feature that will combine responses on a specific topic in a chat to a series of threads is expected to be rolled out once the testing is complete. The development was first reported by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks real-time updates and features on WhatsApp.

"Once a user replies to a quoted message, the thread will remain connected to the original message, ensuring that all responses stay organized. Through this feature, instead of scrolling through a long list of individual replies, users will be able to follow and view all the related responses in a dedicated thread, keeping the conversation structured and easy to follow," said the WABetaInfo report.

The feature is currently under development, and it is not clear when it will be made available to users. WhatsApp declined to comment on the status of the feature at the moment, when contacted by Onmanorama.