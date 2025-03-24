Chennai: Crypto exchange Giottus in collaboration with law firm Hash Legal, has released a handbook to assist law enforcement officers in effectively handling crypto-related cases. The guide aims to equip officers with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of digital and cryptocurrency crimes.

The guide titled 'Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets' was released by the Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, Shankar Jiwal, on March 21. “Handbooks like these will go a long way in filling the knowledge gap of investigators dealing with crypto cases. It is a great effort, and I hope the police force will make full use of the expertise of organizations like Giottus," he said.

The handbook includes guidelines for conducting investigations into crypto-related cases and techniques for tracing transactions across exchanges and wallets. It also details the legal frameworks governing virtual digital assets under Indian law and provides guidance on cross-border investigations for cases involving international actors.

"We found that many officers were hesitant to handle crypto cases, and they often grappled with fundamental questions like 'Is crypto legal in India?' or 'Can crypto-related crimes be solved?' This led us to put together a structured guide that demystifies investigations in this space," said Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj.

"We have taken great care to cover all legal provisions and elaborate on various scenarios so that Agencies can understand the nature of crypto offences and are equipped with the tools necessary to investigate them," said Hash Legal partner Athif Ahmed.

Giottus said that the handbook will be distributed among law enforcement agencies, and officers will be trained to handle digital crimes.