To curb cyber crimes and financial fraud, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued new guidelines that will deactivate certain UPI addresses from April 1.



Why is this change happening?

ADVERTISEMENT

Inactive mobile numbers linked to UPI accounts pose a security threat. Many users change or deactivate their mobile numbers, but their UPI accounts often remain active. If the old number gets reassigned to someone else, it could be misused. To prevent this, banks and payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will now remove inactive numbers from the UPI system.

Who will be affected?

Users who have changed their mobile number but haven't updated it with their bank.

Users with inactive numbers that haven't been used for calls, SMS, or banking alerts for a long time.

Users who surrendered their number without updating their bank details.

Users whose old numbers have been reassigned to someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

What should you do?

Ensure that the mobile number linked to your bank account is active.

Check if you are receiving SMS alerts and OTPs from your bank.

Update your UPI-linked mobile number via net banking, UPI apps, ATMs, or by visiting your bank branch.

Reactivating an inactive number

ADVERTISEMENT

If your UPI-linked number is inactive, NPCI recommends updating your bank account and UPI ID with your new number as soon as possible to avoid disruptions.