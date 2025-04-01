Gold prices soar past ₹68,000 in Kerala as markets brace for US tariffs
Gold prices in Kerala broke records for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The price of one sovereign gold surged past ₹68,000, reaching ₹68,080 after a sharp ₹680 increase in a single day. Over the past week alone, prices have risen by ₹2,600. The price per gram has also climbed by ₹85, reaching ₹8,510, marking the first time it has surpassed ₹8,500 per gram.
In the international markets, gold hit a record $3,148.88 per ounce as markets braced for US tariffs. Markets are on edge ahead of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement for April 2.
Even the price of 18-carat gold, commonly used in lightweight jewellery and diamond-studded ornaments, has reached a historic milestone in Kerala. For the first time, it has crossed ₹7,000 per gram, rising by ₹70 to ₹7,020, according to Dr B Govindan, chairman of the All Kerala Gold and Merchants Association (AKGSMA). The association also raised silver prices by ₹1 per gram to ₹112.
S Abdul Nassar’s AKGSMA faction increased the 18-carat gold price by ₹70 to ₹6,980 per gram but kept silver prices steady at ₹112 per gram. While 22-carat gold prices have skyrocketed, 18-carat gold ornaments had gained popularity due to their relatively lower cost. Despite the ₹1,500 price difference per gram, the crossing of the ₹7,000 mark has disappointed consumers.