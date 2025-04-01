SBI digital services to face disruption from 1 to 4 pm today
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced that its digital services will be unavailable from 1 pm to 4 pm (IST) on April 1 due to annual closing activities. Customers are advised to use UPI Lite and ATM channels for uninterrupted transactions. The affected digital platforms include Internet Banking, YONO, and UPI.
