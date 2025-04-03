Kochi: Manorama Sampadyam, in association with financial service provider Goodwill Wealth Management, is organising a free seminar on stock and mutual fund investment awareness. The session will be held on April 26th at 9:30 AM at the Malayalam Manorama Seminar Hall in Kochi.

The seminar will be inaugurated by Sharavan Bhavan, the national head of Goodwill Wealth Management. The company's Vice President Anoop Menon will preside over the function, while Jibin Philip, North Kerala Regional Manager, will deliver a speech.

The classes will be led by Dr Saneesh Cholakkad (SEBI Smart & NSE Trainer).

The seminar will address various topics inlcuding methods to earn better returns through stocks and mutual funds and investment strategies. It will also focus on queries regarding reclaiming lost shares, nominee updates, KYC renewal, post-death share transfer, systematic dividends, and resolving issues related to stocks. Participants can also seek advices and get their queries answeered during the camp.

A quiz competition related to the investment sector will be conducted as part of the seminar. Winners will receive prizes, including Goodwill and Manorama Year Books.

There will also be stalls from Malayalam Manorama and Goodwill Wealth Management. A facility for opening a Demat account will be available free of charge for all seminar participants.

For registration and more information, contact: +918136890609