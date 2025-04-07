LPG cylinder to become costlier, price hiked by ₹50
New Delhi: LPG price has been raised by ₹50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.
The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated.
The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from ₹803 to ₹853 for general users and from ₹503 to ₹553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme.
