For the first time in history, the price of gold in Kerala reached an all-time high of ₹69,960 per sovereign on Friday. With just ₹40 short of the ₹70,000 mark, the surge raises concerns among consumers and jewellers alike. The price jumped by ₹1,480 per sovereign and ₹185 per gram in a single day, bringing the per-gram rate to ₹8,745. On Thursday, it was ₹8,560 per gram and ₹68,480 per sovereign.



In just three days, the price of gold in Kerala has increased by ₹4,160 per sovereign and ₹520 per gram. Once making charges, GST, and hallmarking fees are added, the final price becomes even heavier, adding to the burden on both consumers and retailers.

At jewellery outlets affiliated to the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA), chaired by Dr B Govindan of Bhima Group, the price of 18-carat gold rose by ₹155 to ₹7,245 per gram. On Thursday, it had risen by ₹255. Silver prices remained unchanged at ₹105 per gram. In the AKGSMA E category, led by S Abdul Nassar, 18-carat gold was priced at ₹7,200 per gram after a ₹150 increase.

Milestones in gold price (per sovereign in ₹)