Discover why Hitachi ACs are a preferred choice for energy-efficient, high-performance cooling in India. Explore top-selling models and enjoy affordable ownership with Bajaj Finserv’s flexible financing options.

In a country like India, where summers can be brutally hot and humid, air conditioners are no longer a luxury - they're a necessity. Whether in homes, offices, or retail spaces, having a reliable AC ensures year-round comfort. Among the most trusted names in this space is Hitachi AC, known for its superior cooling, advanced technology, and energy efficiency. These air conditioners are crafted to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers. But before purchasing an AC, it’s essential to evaluate all features, specifications, and benefits to make a well-informed choice.

Before investing in an AC, research plays a vital role. Bajaj Mall is an excellent online platform where you can compare different Hitachi AC models, features, star ratings, and prices, all in one place. Once you've selected the model that best suits your space and requirements, you can complete your purchase at any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across over 4,000 cities in India. The best part? You can enjoy flexible EMI options and attractive zero down payment offers, making your shopping experience budget-friendly and smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key reasons to choose Hitachi AC for your home or office

Here’s why Hitachi stands out in the crowded AC market:

Energy-efficient technology

Hitachi ACs are known for their high Energy Star Ratings, which help reduce electricity bills while delivering consistent performance.

Hitachi ACs are known for their high Energy Star Ratings, which help reduce electricity bills while delivering consistent performance. Inverter technology

Equipped with advanced inverter compressors, these ACs adapt cooling power based on room temperature, ensuring optimal energy use.

Equipped with advanced inverter compressors, these ACs adapt cooling power based on room temperature, ensuring optimal energy use. Durable copper condenser

All major Hitachi models feature 100% copper condensers that are long-lasting and easy to maintain.

All major Hitachi models feature 100% copper condensers that are long-lasting and easy to maintain. Eco-friendly refrigerants

Hitachi uses green refrigerants like R-32 and R-410A, which have low global warming potential, making them an environmentally responsible choice.

Hitachi uses green refrigerants like R-32 and R-410A, which have low global warming potential, making them an environmentally responsible choice. Noise-free operation

Whether you’re working from home or sleeping, Hitachi’s silent mode and powerful fans ensure a peaceful indoor atmosphere.

Whether you’re working from home or sleeping, Hitachi’s silent mode and powerful fans ensure a peaceful indoor atmosphere. Smart features

Select models come with Wi-Fi compatibility, auto-clean functions, and advanced filters that enhance air quality and user comfort.

Top selling Hitachi air conditioners available in India in 2025

Flexible financing options with Bajaj Finserv

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Purchasing a high-quality Hitachi AC is easier than ever with Bajaj Finserv’s financing plans. Once you've selected your ideal model online on Bajaj Mall or offline at a nearby partner store, you can opt for a payment plan that suits your financial preferences. With Easy EMIs, customisable tenure, and zero hidden costs, you can enjoy a premium cooling experience without stretching your budget. Whether you’re eyeing a compact window AC or a powerful inverter split model, Bajaj Finserv ensures your buying journey is seamless and affordable.

Why shop for Hitachi ACs with Bajaj Finserv

Choosing Bajaj Finserv to shop for your next Hitachi AC comes with a host of benefits:

Competitive pricing: Access some of the best deals and discounts on Hitachi air conditioners at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.

Access some of the best deals and discounts on Hitachi air conditioners at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Flexible EMIs: Repay the cost of your AC on Easy EMIs and repay the amount over flexible tenures ranging up to 60 months.

Repay the cost of your AC on Easy EMIs and repay the amount over flexible tenures ranging up to 60 months. Zero down payment: Bring home select AC models without paying anything upfront.

Bring home select AC models without paying anything upfront. Pan-India availability: Shop from over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4000+ cities for unparalleled convenience and variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those seeking a reliable, energy-efficient, and performance-oriented cooling solution, Hitachi ACs are a smart choice. Whether you’re cooling a compact bedroom or a spacious office, there's a Hitachi model that fits every requirement and budget. With added convenience from platforms like Bajaj Mall, and flexible EMI options through Bajaj Finserv, purchasing your next air conditioner has never been easier. Stay cool, stay efficient - choose Hitachi.