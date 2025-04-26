Kochi: When four youths from Kerala’s Kozhikode went to Delhi University to study language, they had never thought that they would come back and launch a business. But they just did that, defying the popular perception that startups are all about tech. The four young entrepreneurs are now selling what they learned – foreign languages. They named their company Lanstitut and called it a healthcare employability startup.

Launched in 2022, the post-pandemic startup helps Indian healthcare professionals find jobs abroad. But it’s not another job portal. It prepares job aspirants to be market-ready by helping them develop language skills, one of the most important criteria for grabbing a plum job. Besides language training, its services include certification support and cultural orientation, making it easier for professionals to work in countries like Germany, the US, Japan, Italy, and those in the GCC.

Lanstitut was recently selected for the prestigious “Business with Germany” programme. Supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the programme helps promote international trade and business cooperation.

Lanstitut is the only startup from Kerala to be chosen for this year’s edition. Germany, which is expected to face a shortage of over 700,000 nurses by 2030, is a key market for the startup. Being part of the programme will give Lanstitut access to German healthcare institutions, business networks, and expert guidance.

Lanstitut offers eight-month training programmes in German, French, Italian and Arabic. However, 95 per cent of its participants have opted for German, highlighting the growing demand for healthcare professionals in the European country.

“By the time a participant completes a course, we schedule interviews for them and those who pass the language tests get conditional offer letters. Then the recruitment completes after due procedures,” Yasin Bin Saleem, Chief Marketing Officer, Lanstitut told Onmanorama.

Yasin did his BA Honours in Spanish. His co-founders are Murshid Ibinu Rahman (CBO), Khubaib Abdul Salam (CEO) and Abdul Vajid (CHRO).

The healthcare crisis in European countries came to the attention of Yasin and Murshid after seeing the struggles faced by the latter’s brother to get a medical appointment in Malta where he worked. They came to understand that several foeign countries were facing a shortage of healthcare professionals and recruiters were staring at a crisis as many potential recruits lacked the necessary skills sets including language proficiency.

The youth’s academic background in foreign languages prompted them to explore the scope of a skill training platform. The idea evolved to be a training institute that equip job aspirants and connects them with recruiters. The company offers courses both offline and online at a cost of maximum Rs 70,000 for eight months. It has offices in Bengaluru, Kochi and Kozhikode and around 90 staff including nearly 30 faculty members.

The startup’s revenue comes from the course fee as well as the commission from recruiters. Yasin said the bootstrapped company has already hit the profit path. Lanstitut also offers a stipend for eligible trainees. The startup is looking for investments.

