Federal Bank said on Wednesday that its quarterly profit rose by 13.7 per cent year on year to ₹1,030.23 crore in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong increase in its Net Interest Income (NII).

The Aluva-based bank registered an 8.31 per cent growth in NII in Q4, amounting to ₹2377.44 crore compared to ₹2195.11 crore in the same quarter previous year. The bank also recorded a 3.12 per cent increase in its Net Interest Margin (NIM), supported by strategic initiatives.

"Despite the prevailing rate cut environment, we have effectively navigated NIM pressures through strategic asset pricing, robust CASA growth, and the best asset quality seen in over a decade. At the same time, we have launched several high-impact initiatives within the franchise to further strengthen efficiency and future growth prospects," said Managing Director and CEO KVS Manian.

The bank's total deposits registered a notable growth of 12.32% for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, rising to ₹2,83,647.47 crore from ₹2,52,534.02 crore in the previous year. The total gold loans stood at ₹30,505 crore, a 20.93 per cent growth from the previous year.

The bank also said that its total business reached ₹5,18,483.86 crore, registering a growth of 12.24 per cent as on 31st March. It also added that 85 new outlets were opened across the country during FY25, taking the total number of banking branches to 1589.