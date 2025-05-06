Gold prices in Kerala saw a sharp single-day rise on Tuesday, with the price of a sovereign jumping by ₹2,000 as global market conditions pushed up domestic rates. The price of a gram of gold rose by ₹250, bringing it to ₹9,025, while a sovereign now costs ₹72,200.

Gold prices had remained steady in the state over the past few days, with a gram priced at ₹8,775 and a sovereign at ₹70,200. However, global markets were thrown into fresh uncertainty on Monday after US President Donald Trump imposed a 100 per cent tariff on films made outside the US — signalling that the businessman-turned-politician has no intention of backing down from his trade war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's move prompted investors to shift towards safe haven assets, with gold emerging as a preferred hedge against market volatility. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady in its upcoming policy meeting, with further cuts anticipated later this year — a trend that continues to support bullish sentiment for gold.

Backed by these trends, international gold prices surged to a two-week high of $3,357.63 an ounce on Tuesday. Silver prices also rose, with an ounce costing $33.05, according to Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver prices in Kerala climbed by ₹2 to ₹108. Meanwhile, the price of a gram of 18-karat gold in the state stands at ₹7,460, according to the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association.

Gold prices in Kerala had hit a record high on April 22, with a sovereign priced at ₹74,320. The rate later eased and remained steady in the ₹71,000–72,000 range during the week of Akshaya Tritiya.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.