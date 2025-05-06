The Kerala government had borrowed ₹1,000 crore through the auction of its debt securities, a Reserve Bank of India notification showed. The move is reportedly aimed at meeting the state's funding requirements, primarily for welfare pensions and salary payments. 

The state raised the funds through a yield-based auction on the RBI’s E-Kuber platform, with a tenure of 15 years. This marks the second time in the current financial year that Kerala is borrowing from the open market, having earlier raised ₹2,000 crore in April.

Including Kerala, nine states raised a total of ₹23,000 crore through the sale of government securities. Andhra Pradesh leads with ₹7,000 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh with ₹5,000 crore. Tamil Nadu and Telangana each raised ₹2,000 crore as part of this debt offering.

